Aviators have warned that 5G could lead to a plane crash

The use of 5G in aircraft can lead to huge safety problems, as mobile communications will damage the aircraft’s protective equipment and, as a result, cause a plane crash. This was reported by aviation experts from the Federal Civil Aviation Administration (FAA).

Earlier this week, experts explained that the new generation of mobile communications may contribute to the “failure of security equipment.” In a bulletin published this month, they warned manufacturers, operators and pilots that additional action may be needed to address potential interference to the aircraft’s sensitive electronics caused by 5G deployments.

Although the FAA said that “there have been no confirmed reports of harmful interference from international wireless broadband operations,” experts added that they should be prepared for the possibility that interference from 5G transmitters and other technologies could lead to failure of certain safety equipment, which will require personnel to take measures to mitigate the consequences that may affect flight operations. ”

It was clarified that 5G could lead to “deterioration of security systems and other equipment that depend on radio altimeters, especially when flying at low altitudes.” Experts urged pilots to remind tourists to switch their phones to flight mode when using 5G or turn them off altogether.

Also in a letter to the White House, Boeing Co, Airbus SE, U.S. Airlines and pilots said they wanted to talk to the Biden administration and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) “to help the aviation and telecommunications industries achieve acceptable measures to help.” ‘improvement of consequences’.

According to the Radio Technical Commission on Aeronautics (RTCA), which advises the FAA, 5G operations in the frequency range 3.7 – 3.98 GHz may interfere with radar altimeters using 4.2 – 4.4 GHz. The report said it could affect aircraft operations both in the United States and around the world, with potential “catastrophic disruptions leading to numerous deaths without proper mitigation measures.”

“The results presented in this report indicate a serious risk that 5G telecommunications systems in the 3.7–3.98 GHz band will create harmful interference to radar altimeters on all types of civil aircraft, including commercial transport aircraft; business, regional and general aviation aircraft; as well as helicopters for transport and general aviation. Therefore, failures of these sensors can lead to incidents with catastrophic results, “the report said.

However, the CTIA trade group said that 5G networks could safely use the C-band spectrum, “without creating harmful interference to aircraft equipment,” and cited numerous active 5G networks that use the band in 40 countries.