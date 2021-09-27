HomeScienceThe appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S22 was revealed 7 months before...
The appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S22 was revealed 7 months before the presentation

The appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S22 was revealed 7 months before the presentation

The base model of the flagship smartphone line Samsung Galaxy S22 will receive an updated design in 2022. High-quality visualizations are published by the insider @OnLeaks.

The design of the Galaxy S22 will be an evolutionary development of the current line – a massive stone block, a front camera built into the screen, and the AMOLED display itself will be approximately equal to the diagonal of the S21.

The smartphone platform is called the unannounced 5-nm Exynos processor. It is possible that versions for certain markets will receive the Snapdragon platform. The camera module will include three sensors: 50, 12 and 12 MP.

The presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will take place in the first quarter of 2022; at the same time, the smartphone will go on sale.

