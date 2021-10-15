Josep Borrell calls for EU unity against energy dependence on Russia

HomeInternational organizationsEUJosep Borrell calls for EU unity against energy dependence on Russia
Gleb Parfenenko
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell called on EU member states to unite to overcome dependence on Russian energy imports amid the gas price crisis.

This crisis is caused by various reasons, but they all point to the need to accelerate the implementation of the European “green agreement.” In the short and medium term, we also need to increase our energy security to provide affordable energy for our economy and the “green” transition. are crucial for the EU’s foreign and security policy and for our position in the world, “Borrell said in an analysis published on the EU’s Foreign Policy Office website.

“Europe must act: the current situation risks creating real energy poverty, destabilizing governments, complicating economic recovery and undermining support for green transition in member states,” he added.

According to him, the EU’s energy dependence is one of the key aspects of the Community’s relations with Russia. He notes that the Russian side did not supply the European market with additional volumes of gas that it had available, thus provoking a jump in prices. Borrell emphasizes that a principled, balanced and strategic approach is needed in relations with Moscow.

“The EU depends on Russia to import fossil fuels, but the Russian economy and state also need revenues from imports of our energy. Energy issues are one of the important reasons why the EU needs to become more cohesive with Russia and maintain unity of purpose. This has not always been the case in the past, and in order to confront this crisis, we need to make progress in this direction,” said the EU’s steadfast first diplomat.

“To better ensure the EU’s energy security, we need to diversify our sources, suppliers and routes, help other countries accelerate their own energy transition and help stabilize our international environment,” adds Joseph Borrell.

