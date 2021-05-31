Home EGYPT

Khufu’s first solar ship will be handed over to the Great Egyptian Museum in June

The general manager of the project of the Great Egyptian Museum and its environs Atef Moftah said that the first solar ship Khufu, located on the south side of the Pyramid of Cheops, will be transferred to the Great Egyptian Museum in June 2021.

According to Moftah, the transfer process will be preceded by a rehearsal. The rehearsal will be held on the same loads as the boat, not on the boat itself, because it is difficult to build another rack 50 meters long for the rehearsal.

During the event itself, there will be two media sites during the departure of the vessel and arrival at the final destination.

