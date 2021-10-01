HomeCHINATesla will pay 235 thousand dollars in fine in the case of...
Tesla will pay 235 thousand dollars in fine in the case of fraud in China

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has lost a fraud case in China. The company is obliged to pay 235 thousand dollars in damages, writes Bloomberg.

A fraud lawsuit against Tesla was filed by the buyer of a used Model S for 380 thousand yuan (59 thousand dollars) Han Chao. A Beijing court found that Tesla misrepresented the status of an electric vehicle on its official platform for selling used cars.

The automaker will appeal the decision.

China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market, is key to Tesla’s journey to sustainable profitability. Against the backdrop of scandals and pressure from regulators, Elon Musk announced Tesla’s readiness to invest in the Chinese market.

Earlier it was reported that the American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. set up a data center in China to store all data generated by his business in China, including production, sales, service and charging data.

In 2019, Tesla built its first gigafactory outside the US in Shanghai. Its production capacity is 500 thousand cars per year.

