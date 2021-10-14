Taiwan fire death toll rises to 46

A fire that erupted in a 13-story residential building in Kaohsiung City in southern Taiwan killed 46 people and injured dozens.

The Kaohsiung City Fire Department said the fire broke out Thursday at 02:54 local time.

The multi-storey building houses both commercial and residential premises.

The fire was extinguished only in the morning – at 07:17 local time.

Upon entering the building, firefighters found the bodies of 9 people. A few hours later, the bodies of another 37 people were found.

Dozens of residents were hospitalized, some are in serious condition.

The authorities said that there may still be people on the 7th and 11th floors, and in this regard, the number of victims could increase.