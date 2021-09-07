HomeCANADACanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was stoned at an election rally
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was stoned at an election rally

Unknown people threw small stones at the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

The incident occurred after the election in London (Ontario).

According to the Canadian broadcaster CBC, a large group of citizens who disagree with his policies came to meet Trudeau with Liberal Party supporters.

A video posted on social networks shows a handful of something resembling rubble flying into a bus sitting on a bus.

In addition, protesters shouted slogans following the policy. Some of the stones fell into Trudeau, some – in his bodyguards.

Earlier, due to protests, the Prime Minister had to cancel the event in Bolton, Ontario.

Canada plans to hold early parliamentary elections on September 20.

