HomeCANADAObama supported Trudeau on the eve of the parliamentary elections in Canada
CANADAPoliticsUSA

Obama supported Trudeau on the eve of the parliamentary elections in Canada

Gleb Parfenenko
Obama supported Trudeau on the eve of the parliamentary elections in Canada

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday backed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the upcoming general election in Canada, according to the Associated Press.

Obama called Trudeau an effective leader with strong democratic values ​​and added that he was proud to have had the opportunity to work with him. Trudeau, in turn, thanked Obama and stressed that he would continue Canada’s struggle for progress.

Obama supports Trudeau in the election for the second time. He did it first in 2019. The former US president remains popular with many Canadians. And Trudeau’s close ties with Obama dates back to when the latter was president of the United States.

This is not the first time a Democrat has expressed support for foreign policy in the run-up to national elections. In 2017, Obama supported Emmanuel Macron on the eve of the presidential election in France. The American politician also warned British voters about the risks associated with leaving the EU.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastpandemicKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International