HomeAFGHANISTANThe Taliban leader will gain unlimited power: the Taliban is preparing to...
AFGHANISTANPolitics

The Taliban leader will gain unlimited power: the Taliban is preparing to announce a government

Нижче верховного лідера в ієрархії, як очікується, буде знаходитися президент

Gleb Parfenenko
The Taliban leader will gain unlimited power: the Taliban is preparing to announce a government
BGNES

Today, the Taliban are preparing to announce their government. Ahmadullah Mutaki, a spokesman for the movement, wrote on social media that the ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in Kabul.

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada is expected to have unlimited power over the new government. Below him in the hierarchy is the president.

The Taliban has promised to create a safe corridor for foreigners or Afghans to leave the country, but after mass evacuation flights that resulted in the withdrawal of US troops, Kabul airport is closed. Many people are looking for opportunities to cross land borders.

According to BNR, a technical team from Qatar arrived in Kabul to discuss the resumption of flights from the airport, which will facilitate humanitarian aid and evacuation.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International