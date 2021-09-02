The Taliban leader will gain unlimited power: the Taliban is preparing to announce a government

Today, the Taliban are preparing to announce their government. Ahmadullah Mutaki, a spokesman for the movement, wrote on social media that the ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in Kabul.

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada is expected to have unlimited power over the new government. Below him in the hierarchy is the president.

The Taliban has promised to create a safe corridor for foreigners or Afghans to leave the country, but after mass evacuation flights that resulted in the withdrawal of US troops, Kabul airport is closed. Many people are looking for opportunities to cross land borders.

According to BNR, a technical team from Qatar arrived in Kabul to discuss the resumption of flights from the airport, which will facilitate humanitarian aid and evacuation.