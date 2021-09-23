The Taliban has set up a special commission on security in Afghanistan

HomeAFGHANISTANThe Taliban has set up a special commission on security in Afghanistan
According to the Afghan news agency Aamaj News, the radical Taliban movement that seized power in Afghanistan has set up a special security commission in Kabul.

“A special commission to ensure security in the capital has been set up under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar,” the statement said.

The commission was set up to prevent terrorist threats in Kabul, including armed or missile attacks, as well as terrorist acts by extremists.

Last month, Kabul was hit by several rocket attacks by Islamic State militants in Khorasan, a branch of the Islamic State extremist organization. For his part, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid recently said that the terrorist threat in Afghanistan had been completely eliminated.

