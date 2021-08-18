The Afghan embassy in Tajikistan is asking Interpol to detain the former Afghan president

The Afghan embassy in Tajikistan has asked Interpol to detain former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for embezzling public funds. This was reported by TOLOnews on Wednesday, citing a source.

The embassy is also demanding the detention of former national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib and former head of Fazl’s administration, Mahmoud Fazli, on similar charges. According to the embassy, ​​this measure should help return the stolen funds to Afghanistan.

On Monday, August 16, a TASS interlocutor at the Russian Embassy in Kabul reported that Ghana had left Afghanistan in a helicopter full of money.

After the United States announced the end of the armed operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of the withdrawal of troops, the Taliban launched an offensive against government forces and by August 15 entered Kabul without a fight. Ghana resigned and left the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens, including diplomats, from Afghanistan.