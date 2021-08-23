HomeAFGHANISTANJohnson will ask Biden to postpone the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan
AFGHANISTANGREAT BRITAINUSA

Johnson will ask Biden to postpone the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

Gleb Parfenenko
Johnson will ask Biden to postpone the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson will try to persuade US President Joe Biden to extend the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan during urgent G-7 talks, thus extending the evacuation after August 31, The Telegraph reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Johnson announced that on Tuesday he would hold urgent talks between G7 leaders on the situation in Afghanistan. Biden later said he would take part in them, emphasizing that the meeting will be held in a virtual format. He later said he was discussing with the military a possible extension of the evacuation period. The President expressed hope that there would be no need to extend the final withdrawal.

According to the publication, Johnson intends to personally ask Biden to postpone the withdrawal of US troops after attempts by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabe and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to ask their American counterparts were unsuccessful. The ministers tried to convince the American side of the need for this step in private, the publication notes.

Therefore, they wanted to ease the load on Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans are still stationed. According to the publication, if Biden does not make concessions, British troops will have to begin withdrawal from Kabul airport within a few days.

“The G7 meeting will focus on what is happening in Afghanistan in the long run, but they will, of course, discuss ongoing evacuation efforts,” a source in the prime minister’s office told the newspaper.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweathervaccineEntry rulesfireearthquakeTaliban

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International