“It’s a victory for all of us”. A representative of the Taliban after the withdrawal of American troops

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they wanted to maintain good relations with the United States and the rest of the world.

Zabihula Mujahid was among a group of Taliban leaders who arrived at Kabul airport after the last US troops left. “This is a victory for all of us,” said Zabihula Mujahid. He also thanked the Taliban and congratulated them on “gaining independence.”

– We are proud of your dedication. “The tenacity and patience of your leaders have made us independent,” he said. – Congratulations to you and the Afghan people. We do not want our country to ever become a target of invasion. We want peace, prosperity and a true Muslim system. “We want to have good relations with the United States and the world,” said Zabihula Mujahid.

A video from the airport posted on the Internet shows Taliban leaders and a group of militants in uniform, with weapons and equipment seized from the Afghan government army.

