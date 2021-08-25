A former Guantanamo detainee becomes defense minister in Afghanistan

Former Guantanamo detainee Abdul Kayumov Zakir has been appointed by the radical Taliban as Afghanistan’s defense minister. This was reported by Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera, citing sources in motion.

Zakir is one of the Taliban’s main field commanders, carrying out combat missions and leading radical militants. He began to take part in the fighting on the side of the movement and was captured and imprisoned by American troops at the Bagram base, from where he was later transferred to Guantanamo.

After his release, he returned to the Taliban.

On Tuesday, the movement appointed acting heads of a number of ministries and departments.

According to Pajhwok Afghan News, Sadr Ibrahim has been appointed Interior Minister and Finance Minister Gul Aga, and Najibullah will serve as intelligence chief.

The movement also appointed representatives of education, higher education ministers and the governor of the capital, Kabul.