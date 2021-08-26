The Egyptian government has added 28 new countries to the e-tourist visa service

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani said on Monday that citizens of 28 more countries will now be able to apply for an electronic tourist visa to enter Egypt.

Egypt currently offers the service in 74 countries.

Anani also announced the launch of a program that could measure the level of satisfaction of tourists at Egyptian airports.

The news came during a meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Tourism and Antiquities chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli, which was attended by the Ministers of Finance, Local Development, Health, Aviation of Egypt and the head of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce.

Anani spoke about his ministry’s efforts to promote tourism, including marketing campaigns to promote Egyptian tourism and attract visitors from various international and Arab markets.

He said the effort was led by the “Egypt through the Eyes of Ambassadors of the European Union” campaign, which presented more than 20 short films by foreign ambassadors to promote Egypt’s tourist and archeological sites, including the ambassadors of Germany, the Czech Republic, France and Greece. , Denmark, Belgium and Bulgaria.

In addition, Anani announced that Egypt has signed a contract with the Canadian-British alliance to develop a strategy to promote Egyptian tourism.

According to the Minister, in the future Egypt will hold a number of events aimed at the development of tourism, as well as take part in exhibitions and conferences abroad, including the long-awaited exhibition Expo 2020 Dubai.

He also touched on Egypt’s tourism and archeological projects, including current and future plans to attract investment in the sector.

For his part, Madbouli stressed the state’s desire to improve the tourism sector through the development of tourism, which will contribute to its return to GDP.

Madbouli has also ordered an in-flight incentive program that will link coastal cities with Upper Egypt and the Nile Valley so tourists can enjoy beaches and antiquities.