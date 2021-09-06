USA strongly condemned the detention of Crimean Tatars

The United States condemned the detention of 45 Crimean Tatars, including the deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelyal.

“The United States strongly condemns the September 4 detention of Crimean Tatar Mejlis deputy Nariman Dzhelyal and at least 45 other Crimean Tatars by the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea. We call on the Russian occupation authorities to immediately release these people,” – follows from a written statement by the press secretary of the State Department Ned Price.

The State Department spokesman pointed out that these arrests are the latest examples of politically motivated raids, arrests and punitive measures against the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

“As the United States reiterated at the August 23 Crimean Platform Summit, Crimea is Ukraine, and the United States reaffirms its continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Price added.