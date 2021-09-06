HomePoliticsUSA strongly condemned the detention of Crimean Tatars
PoliticsUSA

USA strongly condemned the detention of Crimean Tatars

Затримання є останніми прикладами каральних заходів щодо Меджлісу кримськотатарського народу - Нед Прайс

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The United States condemned the detention of 45 Crimean Tatars, including the deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelyal.

“The United States strongly condemns the September 4 detention of Crimean Tatar Mejlis deputy Nariman Dzhelyal and at least 45 other Crimean Tatars by the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea. We call on the Russian occupation authorities to immediately release these people,” – follows from a written statement by the press secretary of the State Department Ned Price.

The State Department spokesman pointed out that these arrests are the latest examples of politically motivated raids, arrests and punitive measures against the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

“As the United States reiterated at the August 23 Crimean Platform Summit, Crimea is Ukraine, and the United States reaffirms its continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Price added.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireKabulJoe Biden

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International