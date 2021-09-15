HomePoliticsUS Senate issues ultimatum on Nord Stream 2
US Senate issues ultimatum on Nord Stream 2

Gleb Parfenenko
Two Republicans from the US Senate, Ted Cruz and Pat Toomey, have issued an ultimatum to Congress, saying they will block the approval of candidates for the US State Department and the US Treasury Department unless sanctions are imposed on the Nord Stream-2 pipeline operator.

This is stated in their letter sent to both chambers.

Cruz and Tumi noted that in the event of sanctions against the pipeline, they will withdraw their objections.

They called for “as soon as possible” to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, “clearing the way for the approval of candidates.”

