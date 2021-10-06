HomeLifeStyleUS lottery won $ 500 million jackpot
US lottery won $ 500 million jackpot

After 40 no-jackpot draws in America’s largest Powerball lottery, the six-lucky coupon earned $ 496 million out of the $ 700 million jackpot, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Numbers 12, 15, 22, 54, 66, and 69 on a ticket purchased from a grocery store in Morro Bay, California will allow the winner to claim a 29-year retirement or cash payment, both tax deductible.

Five more lucky ones won a million dollars each. Two were from Massachusetts and one each from Virginia, Florida and Arizona.

The last major Powerball win was in early June. In anticipation of the next jackpot, it has grown to $ 699.8 billion, making it the seventh largest Powerball jackpot in US history.

The odds of winning were calculated at 292.2 million to one. Powerball operates in 45 US states, as well as the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

