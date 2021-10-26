Pakistani driver becomes multimillionaire in Dubai

Junaid Rana, a 36-year-old Pakistani driver, is the first to win a Mahzooz jackpot. He will take home AED 50 million (US $ 13.6 million).

Currently, he and his wife are expecting the birth of their third child. His monthly salary does not exceed 6,000 dirhams per month. It is noted that the winner’s wife lives in Pakistan.

The lucky one noted that he will pay off the debts and invest the cash prize in real estate – he will buy houses in Dubai and Pakistan, as well as a dream car – Nissan Skyline GTR. He is looking forward to bringing his mother, wife and children to the UAE.

It is worth noting that starting next Saturday, October 30th, the Mahzooz lottery will change the rules. In particular, the size of the jackpot will be reduced from 50 to 10 million dirhams. The conditions for participation will also be facilitated: now you will need to guess 5 numbers out of five, instead of six out of six, as it was before.