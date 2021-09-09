HomeUSATropical Storm Mindy hits the coast of Florida
USA

Tropical Storm Mindy hits the coast of Florida

Gleb Parfenenko
Tropical storm “Mindy”, formed in the Atlantic Ocean, reached the coast of the US state of Florida on Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press.

The storm landed first on the island of St. Vincent, the maximum wind speed reached 75 km / h. The storm is moving in a northeasterly direction at a speed of 33 km / h, according to the National Hurricane Center.

There is a tropical storm warning on the coast of Florida.

Mindy is the 13th storm to be named during this year’s hurricane season. The storm is expected to bring up to 15 inches of rainfall to the Florida peninsula and areas of South Georgia and South Carolina. Floods are also possible, warns the US National Hurricane Center.

