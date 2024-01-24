HomeIrelandDeadly storm in Ireland: hundreds of flights were canceled, one person died
Ireland

Deadly storm in Ireland: hundreds of flights were canceled, one person died

Gleb Parfenenko
A powerful storm Isha hit Ireland. According to Reuters, airlines have canceled more than a hundred flights at Dublin Airport and diverted about 30 more flights to other airports.

Ireland’s national weather service, Met Eireann, has reportedly issued an orange weather warning for most of the country, including Dublin, meaning winds could significantly affect people, property and activities. At the same time, a stricter red warning was issued in some areas in the west and north-west of Ireland.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport also canceled 130 flights scheduled for January 22 as a precautionary measure due to expected strong winds, according to the agency.

The Irish Independent reports that one 40-year-old man died as a result of the elements. 235,000 customers were left without electricity, and many roads became impassable due to fallen trees. The local authorities also decided to cancel classes in schools today, January 22.

A massive operation to clear roads and streets is now reportedly underway after Storm Isha hit Ireland with winds of almost 150km/h.

