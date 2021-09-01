Mississippi Highway collapse, there are dead and injured (VIDEO)

Two were killed and 10 were injured when a highway collapsed in Mississippi. Three of the victims are in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The photo from the drone shows the scene where the section of highway 26 collapsed late Monday night due to heavy rains from Hurricane Ida in the Bandale community in George County, Michigan, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. [/ caption]

The length of the landslide is about 16 meters, and some publications show that the hole was deeper than 8 meters.

As a result of the accident, several cars fell on each other. It is now believed that the collapse of the highway occurred as a result of heavy rains brought by Hurricane Ida.