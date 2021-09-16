HomeUSAIn the US, a 12-year-old boy stole a car and tried to...
In the US, a 12-year-old boy stole a car and tried to escape from the police (VIDEO)

A 12-year-old boy will be tried in New Mexico after his car is stolen and he escapes from the police. Authorities released footage of the persecution.

The jeep, which escaped from the patrol car, is driven by a boy. He stops to pick up two more teenagers from the parking lot, but never surrenders to police. All three children were punished because they conspired with their 12-year-old friend on how to steal the jeep.

The chase ended in the parking lot of the pizzeria. A 12-year-old fugitive crashed into a car and injured a woman behind the wheel. He then stopped on the roadside, and the boys in the car tried to escape on foot. One of them threw a 9 mm automatic pistol out of the window, which was found by the police, dnes.bg reports.

