Google postpones return of employees to offices until 2022

Google, owned by the American technology corporation Alphabet Inc., announced the postponement of the exit of its employees to work in the office until January 10, 2022 amid rising incidence of COVID-19 in the United States. The company also said that in addition to the measures taken, workers will be given days off on October 22 and December 17 this year, Interfax-Kazakhstan reports.

“The road to recovery we have to travel may be a little longer and more difficult than we hoped. And yet I remain optimistic that we will walk this path together, ”said Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in his letter to employees.

A month earlier, Google reported about the postponement of the release of employees to work from September to October this year due to the spread of a more dangerous strain of “delta” coronavirus infection. In addition, at the end of July, the company also announced that it will require its employees going out to offices to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Earlier this month, American Apple Inc. also announced that it is postponing returning employees to offices until at least January 2022.