HomeUSAGoogle postpones return of employees to offices until 2022
USA

Google postpones return of employees to offices until 2022

Таке рішення прийнято на тлі зростання захворюваності COVID-19 в США

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Google, owned by the American technology corporation Alphabet Inc., announced the postponement of the exit of its employees to work in the office until January 10, 2022 amid rising incidence of COVID-19 in the United States. The company also said that in addition to the measures taken, workers will be given days off on October 22 and December 17 this year, Interfax-Kazakhstan reports.

“The road to recovery we have to travel may be a little longer and more difficult than we hoped. And yet I remain optimistic that we will walk this path together, ”said Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in his letter to employees.

A month earlier, Google reported about the postponement of the release of employees to work from September to October this year due to the spread of a more dangerous strain of “delta” coronavirus infection. In addition, at the end of July, the company also announced that it will require its employees going out to offices to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Earlier this month, American Apple Inc. also announced that it is postponing returning employees to offices until at least January 2022.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International