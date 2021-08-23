Queen Elizabeth II can sue Prince Harry for libel

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has instructed her aides to draw up a trial plan in case the statements of her grandson Prince Harry or his American wife Megan Markle are found defamatory, the Sun writes.

The British tabloid, in turn, refers to an unnamed source from Buckingham Palace, reports TASS with reference to BTA.

“At the very top (of the royal family) there is a feeling that everything has its limits. Her Majesty is dissatisfied with the constant attacks. Harry and Megan will be informed that repeated attacks are no longer allowed, “the source said.

He said that “a team of lawyers from the royal family consults with companies that specialize in defamation and confidentiality. The focus is on the memoirs that Prince Harry reportedly began working on last month.

The youngest son of the British heir to the throne, Prince Charles, for the first time promised to tell in detail about his “experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that shaped him as a man.” The book should be published in late 2022 by the American publishing house Penguin Random House.

“If someone is mentioned in a book and is directly accused of something, it can be seen as slander and violation of the right to privacy,” the source said, adding that a warning could be sent to the publisher.

The Sun notes that Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the publication.

Prehistory of the relationship “Blue Blood”

More than a year ago, Prince Harry and his American wife, Megan Markle, announced their intention to relinquish their status as high-ranking members of the British royal family and become financially independent. The changes came into force on March 31, 2020. From that day on, the couple lost the opportunity to officially represent Queen Elizabeth II on trips, perform other ceremonial duties and use the title “Their Royal Highnesses”.

Subsequently, Prince Harry and Megan Markle gave several scandalous interviews, accusing members of the royal family and their entourage of racism and indifference to their problems. However, they did not name any.

After ceasing to receive the budget to which they were entitled as members of the royal family, Harry and Megan signed contracts with streaming platforms Spotify and Netflix for the production and creation of audio and video content.