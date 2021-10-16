HomeInternational organizationsUN"Children are especially vulnerable." The number of undernourished and hungry people in...
International organizationsUN

“Children are especially vulnerable.” The number of undernourished and hungry people in the world has increased

Yevhenii Podolskyi

According to FAO, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, three billion people worldwide cannot afford healthy food and 811 million people worldwide go hungry. Today is World Food Day. Polish organizations are also joining the fight against hunger around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in the number of malnourished and hungry people in the world in recent months. The shutdown of the economy resulted in people losing their jobs and livelihoods. This has happened in many countries in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Climate change and armed conflict are also driving the increase in the number of hungry people in the world. In recent weeks in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have seized power and the vast majority of international aid has stopped, there are more and more hungry people. The situation is also deteriorating in Ethiopia, where inter-ethnic clashes continue.

811 million people worldwide go hungry

According to the UN, half of the hungry are from Asia and 1/4 are from Africa. It is estimated that as a result of the pandemic and recent armed conflicts, about 100 million people are back below the poverty line, most of whom are at risk of hunger.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International