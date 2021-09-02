From September 6 in trains in Turkey – only vaccinated or with a negative PCR test

From September 6, only vaccinated people or people who gave a negative PCR test done 48 hours before the trip will be able to travel by train in Turkey, according to Turkish television NTV.

“According to the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as part of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, our passengers traveling by train (for long trips) will have to provide a certificate of vaccination or a negative PCR result. Made a maximum of 48 hours before departure. -19 is possible only if we are all extremely vigilant, “said Hassan Pezyuk, director general of the Turkish State Railways.

Last week, the interior ministry announced that from September 6, Turkey will need to undergo a PCR test for unvaccinated people when visiting theaters, cinemas, concert halls and long-distance travel.