Erdogan backed down, he will not expel Western diplomats

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has abandoned his intention to expel ambassadors from ten Western countries.

Erdogan said Western diplomats took a step back after the United States and other diplomatic missions said they would abide by the diplomatic convention on non-interference in the internal affairs of the host country.

On Saturday, Erdogan demanded that the ambassadors be declared persona non grata because of their call to release the Parisian-born Turkish activist Osman Kavala, who has been in prison for four years without a sentence, BNT recalls.

After a diplomatic crisis averted, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington would continue dialogue with Ankara to resolve differences.