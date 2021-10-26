Erdogan backed down, he will not expel Western diplomats

HomePoliticsErdogan backed down, he will not expel Western diplomats
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has abandoned his intention to expel ambassadors from ten Western countries.

Erdogan said Western diplomats took a step back after the United States and other diplomatic missions said they would abide by the diplomatic convention on non-interference in the internal affairs of the host country.

On Saturday, Erdogan demanded that the ambassadors be declared persona non grata because of their call to release the Parisian-born Turkish activist Osman Kavala, who has been in prison for four years without a sentence, BNT recalls.

After a diplomatic crisis averted, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington would continue dialogue with Ankara to resolve differences.

