An explosion at a chemical plant in Turkey has killed

One person was killed and six were injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in Bursa (northwestern Turkey), Turkish state television TRT-Haber reported.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. Ambulances, firefighters and AFAD teams (the Office for Disaster Management) were sent to the area. Bursa Governor Yakup Jan Bolat came to the scene.

He said the blast killed one worker and injured three others and three people working at a nearby textile factory. The governor said that the condition of the six wounded who were hospitalized was stable. He added that a total of 21 people were injured in the gas as a result of the fire after the explosion.

An investigation has been launched into this fact.

