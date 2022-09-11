HomeNew ZealandIn New Zealand, a whale capsized a boat with tourists - everyone...
In New Zealand, a whale capsized a boat with tourists – everyone died

Yevhenii Podolskyi


A boat capsizing in Goose Bay near the city of Kaikoura in New Zealand killed five people and injured six more. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred because of the whale. This is reported by the British newspaper The Guardian, referring to law enforcement agencies.

According to the publication, in the early morning of September 11, eleven people sailed on an 8.5-meter boat. At some point, the ship, on which there were women over 50, capsized, causing people to fall into the water.

Presumably, the boat capsized due to a collision with a whale, but there is no exact data yet. Sperm whales as well as humpback whales are reported to be found in the region.

