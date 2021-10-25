Turkey has announced the start date of the new tourist season

Next month, Turkish resorts are preparing to launch a new season – skiing. Hotels in Turkish resorts are at a low start in anticipation of the season. At the same time, if the pandemic does not intervene, high demand is expected in Turkish ski resorts – primarily due to Ukrainian and Russian tourists.

The final preparations for the opening of the season were announced by such resorts as Uludag, Erciyes, Kartalkaya, as well as winter hotels in Palandöken. Ersin Yaziji, president of the Union of Tourist Hoteliers and Ski Operators of Turkey (GÜMTOB), said that as operators they have accelerated preparations for the opening. He also added that the first target audience is Ukrainian and Russian tourists who have nowhere else to go.

“Winter hotels in Turkey, which have been promoted in Russian-speaking countries for more than 5 years, are reaping the fruits of their efforts this year – the effect of a pandemic. When European ski countries such as Switzerland, France and Italy close their air services, tour operators from Ukraine and Russia are interested in routes to Turkey, “he said. The Russian market, by the way, is followed by local tourists, who also can not get to the European slopes.

In fact, there are no plans for foreign competitors in Turkey in the winter ski season – Europe is unlikely to open for Russians. Not only is Austria trying, but it is also demanding a five-day quarantine from Russian tourists, which few can afford for the New Year holidays. The only “ski” destination that allows Russian tourists, apart from Turkey – is Bulgaria. So the calculation of Turkish hoteliers on demand from Russia may be justified – unless, of course, the pandemic intervenes, which last year actually canceled the ski season in Turkey.