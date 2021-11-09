The United States has updated the rules of admission of Ukrainian tourists

HomeCOVID Travel NewsThe United States has updated the rules of admission of Ukrainian tourists
Gleb Parfenenko
The updated entry rules for Ukrainian tourists came into force in the United States on November 8. This is stated on the website of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thus, both citizens of Ukraine, as well as all foreign tourists traveling on non-immigrant visas to the United States, when boarding a flight, must present an anti-vaccination certificate of vaccination with one of the drugs approved by the US regulator or the World Health Organization ( WHO), as well as the result of a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. The document must be translated into English.

It is specified that Ukrainian tourists who have not been vaccinated will not be able to enter the United States.

The new requirements do not apply to minors and those who have been vaccinated against vaccination. They need to be given a PCR test performed within three days. Citizens and residents of the United States will be able to enter without vaccination, but in this case they will have to conduct a molecular analysis 24 hours before the trip.

