The flight attendant warned of a terrible infection due to a common habit of passengers

Tourists who prefer to take off their shoes on the plane for themselves and their children so that their feet can “rest and breathe” run the risk of catching disgusting fungal infections and even getting sick. Stewardess Raven Johnson told The Sun about it.

Her statement was supported by orthopedist Ebony Vincent, who told the Washington Post that travelers who prefer to walk around the salon barefoot collect dangerous bacteria with their feet. “You can catch the fungus, not to mention the millions of germs and bacteria that you can carry on carpets in hotel rooms or houses and cars, which is dangerous for other people,” she said.

According to the flight attendant, although aircraft cabins are now cleaned more often than before, this does not mean that cleaning is enough to move around the cabin without shoes, especially in the toilet. One Reddit commenter wrote literally, “I swear to you that in 9 out of 10 cases, the liquid on the floor in an airplane is not water.”

“Toilets are almost always deep cleaned only at the end of the route, and for us it can be from one end of the world to the other … imagine how” beautiful “the toilet cubicles are at the end of a 12-hour flight, when 200 people have used them repeatedly,” said the flight attendant.

Walking barefoot is not only unhygienic, but also dangerous, as the lack of shoes on the feet can endanger the safety of the passenger in the event of a plane crash. “During an emergency, all sorts of debris and debris will block your way out. If your feet are not properly covered, it will be difficult for you to get to a safe place. “You’re not John McClain of Strong Nut 2,” former steward Tony Kuhn warned.