Russian tourists arriving in Thailand have been warned of fines and deportation

Russian tourists who violate the difficult rules of arrival in Thailand may face fines and deportation. They were warned about this at the Consulate General of the Kingdom in Russia, reports Deita.Ru. According to the agency, it is primarily about fines for Russians who arrived in Phuket without a complete package of documents. In the worst case, the tourist is also threatened with further deportation.

“In the future, citizens, including minors, who arrive at Phuket airport with an incomplete set of necessary documents, will be fined and deported to the country of civilian property at their own expense,” – warn diplomats.

Examples are the following – tourists from Moscow have not recently been found all the necessary documents to cross the border. Namely, one adult and a 10-year-old child did not have an entry permit, and two young children had PCR test results.

“These passengers let the country in, but only as an exception, and in the future such a weakening of the border services of Thailand should not be expected,” – warned diplomats.