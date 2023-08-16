In Majorca, they no longer know how to deal with vacationers due to rampant alcoholism and violence

Residents of the popular resort of Playa de Palma on the island of Majorca complain that this year tourists are behaving worse than ever: they are making mischief, making noise, buying illegal alcohol, and drinking it on the streets. No one knows how to deal with violators since there are not enough policemen in the city, writes the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

A typical complaint from a resident of Playa de Mallorca this summer is: “The streets are drunk at all hours of the day and night. Everyone who lives here knows that alcohol is sold illegally. There are not enough police. And it’s true.

The Spanish National Police announced Operation Armor in Playa de Palma. More than a hundred officers were sent to the island of Mallorca as reinforcements from the mainland. However, this is not enough, and local police still lack the resources to enforce municipal ordinances.

The City Hall also admits that the police are not enough. A representative of the former administration says recruitment has been hampered by the pandemic, which has forced recruitment campaigns to be suspended. “Last year we managed to increase the number, but it is clear that the needs are different and that Playa de Palma requires a greater deployment during the tourist season,” the official said.

Businessmen and residents of the resort agree that the illegal sale of alcohol is one of the biggest problems. A pub owner in the Balneario area says: “Supermarkets say they’re on schedule but everyone knows they’re not. They do what they want, and this contributes to the uncontrolled consumption of alcohol.”

The hotel employee points out that it is normal for visitors to want to have a good time, but the problem is how they behave afterward on the streets. Large groups of people can gather at any time, drinks come from tourist supermarkets where alcohol dominates the shelves. There are also street sellers of beer and cocktails, whose activities are completely illegal. The owner of the pub emphasizes the danger of such purchases for health due to the lack of control: “Tourists do not know what they are drinking. It is very dangerous.”

Despite the successes in the fight against pickpockets and robbers, the local police cannot cope with the illegal sale of alcohol and mass street drunks. The municipal decree is quite clear: drinking alcohol on the streets is prohibited. But the ban is ignored. “It has been clear for a long time that it is necessary to increase the number of local police. I don’t know what we are waiting for,” said one of the residents indignantly.