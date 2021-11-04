In Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh began to charge tourists a minimum fee

From the beginning of November, Egypt will start applying a minimum set fee for tourist accommodation in hotels. This was reported by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. It will be recalled that according to this decision, the minimum fee for accommodation services per person per night in five-star hotels is $ 40 and $ 28 in four-star hotels.

“This step is part of an effort to improve the quality of Egypt’s tourism services,” the ministry said. Egyptian tourism officials also added that the decision was made in parallel with the procedures for revaluation of hotels in accordance with the new classification standards “Hospitality Criteria”, which were developed jointly with the World Tourism Organization. Their main task is to “bring” the classification of Egyptian hotels to the level of international counterparts.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities also announced that the re-evaluation of all health facilities in the provinces of South Sinai and the Red Sea, which have a health safety certificate, has already been completed. Hotels and floating hotels, ie cruise ships in the provinces of Luxor and Aswan, are currently being evaluated.

Meanwhile, it will be recalled that prices in Egyptian hotels are unlikely to remain at a minimum – the reason for this is the hectic demand from Russian tourists. Read the details in the article “Tourists began to buy hotel rooms in Egypt for 2022, until the May holidays.”