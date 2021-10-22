HomeEGYPTHotels in Egypt were given the green light: they are allowed to...
Hotels in Egypt were given the green light: they are allowed to load tourists 100%

Hotels in Egypt were given the green light: they are allowed to load tourists 100%

The rapid growth in demand for winter holidays in the Red Sea resorts of Egypt, the full-scale return of Russian tourists, as well as the threat of overbooking, led to the expected extent. Hotels in Egypt were allowed to work with 100% load despite the code, ie allowed to receive tourists without restrictions, although in strict compliance with the “antique” measures.

“The restrictions have been in place for more than a year due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and the agency has lifted the obligation for hotels to operate only with a 50 percent load. At the same time, precautionary measures must still be strictly observed, ”the statement of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of the country in an interview with TASS reads.

It will be recalled that hotels reopened in May 2020 with a occupancy rate of 25%, which increased in June to 50% and in August 2021 to 70%. As a result, the other day there was talk about the risk of overbooking.

By the way, despite the calls of the authorities to stay at home during the “crazy” holidays, the people clearly did not listen to them. Thus, according to tour operators, the surge in some areas on kovidnye vacation reaches 300%. Read the details in the article “Tour operators have announced a flurry of orders from Turkey, Egypt and the Maldives for a “holiday”.

