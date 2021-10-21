Tour operators say a flurry of reservations for Turkey, Egypt and the Maldives for a “holiday”

Tour operators have recorded an incredible increase in demand for the claimed “Coronavirus” vacation in Russia. The press service of the tour operator TEZ TOUR reported that in some areas the growth of demand per day may be more than 300%, writes “TURPROM”.

“Over the past 24 hours after declaring the period from October 28 to November 7, 2021 non-working days, TEZ TOUR recorded a 30% increase in tour orders to Egypt, a twofold increase in the Maldives and Turkey,” said the tour operator’s experts. They also added that according to the company’s forecasts, by the evening today the rate of increase in the number of applications for holidays in Turkey could reach 300%.

At the same time, bookings in other destinations come in the planned amount without significant changes – that is, on the “coronavirus” vacation, tourists mainly seek mass “beach” destinations. At the same time, we will remind, in Egypt already fear that the Russian tourists will exceed the quota allocated to them and will meet with overbooking.