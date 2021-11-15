Egypt will launch a mobile application to promote tourism and services

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani said that his ministry is working to support and promote responsible and sustainable eco-tourism in line with new global tourism trends.

Anani said the ministry intends to launch a mobile application to promote Egyptian tourist destinations locally and globally, which will be a great help for tourists.

The minister said the Egyptian government would also hold many major holidays in various Egyptian governorates over the next period.

Anani explained that these celebrations will begin with a grand celebration to be held in Luxor Governorate to promote and highlight its tourism and archeological components, as well as efforts to develop tourism infrastructure.

He added that his ministry launches advertising campaigns through social networks and organizes study tours for senior media professionals, journalists and world celebrities, as well as receives many bloggers and influential people on social networks from around the world.

The ministry also organizes visits by ambassadors of Arab and foreign countries to Egypt. The 2030 Sustainable Development Program aims to strengthen Egypt’s leadership as a major modern and sustainable tourism destination, helping to strengthen the country’s national economy.

With a rich and diverse natural, archaeological resources and components, Egypt is well prepared to receive tourists from around the world.