HomeTourismYou can now fly cheaply with Wizz Air Ukraine to dozens of...
Tourism

You can now fly cheaply with Wizz Air Ukraine to dozens of rare destinations

Gleb Parfenenko
You can now fly cheaply with Wizz Air Ukraine to dozens of rare destinations

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced a great expansion in Ukraine – 26 new routes to Europe.

There it was linked to the “open skies” agreement between Ukraine and the EU, which was signed the day before.

Now Wizz Air will fly from Kiev (Zhulyany) airport on 12 new routes:

  • Paris-Beauvais (France),
  • Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium),
  • Eindhoven (Netherlands),
  • Nice (France),
  • Barcelona, ​​Spain),
  • Madrid, Spain),
  • Alicante (Spain),
  • Malaga (Spain),
  • Porto (Portugal),
  • Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands, Spain),
  • Chania (Crete, Greece), and Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg airport (Switzerland-France-Germany).

Also, 9 new directions from Lviv will begin to operate:

  • Paris-Beauvais (France),
  • Madrid, Spain),
  • Eindhoven (Netherlands),
  • Barcelona, ​​Spain),
  • Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium),
  • Nice (France),
  • Treviso (Venice, Italy),
  • Athens, Greece),
  • Thessaloniki (Greece).

New flights from Odessa are also planned:

  • London Luton (UK),
  • Pardubice (Czech Republic),
  • Athens (Grace).

And new flights from Kharkov:

  • Thessaloniki (Greece),
  • Pardubice (Czech Republic).

The airline says that tickets for new flights are already on sale. Some of the new flights will start flying from December, but the majority – from the spring and summer of 2022.

“Thanks to this, Wizz Air will become the largest airline offering seats on direct flights from Ukraine,” the company says.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International