You can now fly cheaply with Wizz Air Ukraine to dozens of rare destinations

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced a great expansion in Ukraine – 26 new routes to Europe.

There it was linked to the “open skies” agreement between Ukraine and the EU, which was signed the day before.

Now Wizz Air will fly from Kiev (Zhulyany) airport on 12 new routes:

Paris-Beauvais (France),

Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium),

Eindhoven (Netherlands),

Nice (France),

Barcelona, ​​Spain),

Madrid, Spain),

Alicante (Spain),

Malaga (Spain),

Porto (Portugal),

Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands, Spain),

Chania (Crete, Greece), and Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg airport (Switzerland-France-Germany).

Also, 9 new directions from Lviv will begin to operate:

Paris-Beauvais (France),

Madrid, Spain),

Eindhoven (Netherlands),

Barcelona, ​​Spain),

Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium),

Nice (France),

Treviso (Venice, Italy),

Athens, Greece),

Thessaloniki (Greece).

New flights from Odessa are also planned:

London Luton (UK),

Pardubice (Czech Republic),

Athens (Grace).

And new flights from Kharkov:

Thessaloniki (Greece),

Pardubice (Czech Republic).

The airline says that tickets for new flights are already on sale. Some of the new flights will start flying from December, but the majority – from the spring and summer of 2022.

“Thanks to this, Wizz Air will become the largest airline offering seats on direct flights from Ukraine,” the company says.