Switzerland introduces a mandatory test for COVID-19 when entering the country

Gleb Parfenenko
Switzerland is further stepping up its entry measures due to the growing number of coronavirus infections. According to our embassy in Bern, from September 20, 2021, Switzerland will require all citizens entering the country who have not been vaccinated and have not been ill with COVID-19 in the last 6 months to submit a negative PCR test for Sars-CoV -2, conducted within 72 hours, or a rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 antigen, conducted within 48 hours before entry.

Citizens will be re-tested between the 4th and 7th day of entry into the country and are required to notify the relevant cantonal authorities of the results of the second test within two days. Failure to do so may result in sanctions.

From September 20, 2021, it becomes mandatory to send a contact form to all who enter the country, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or become ill. The questionnaire can be filled in advance electronically (https://swissplf.admin.ch) or on paper at the border.

