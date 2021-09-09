HomeScienceThe smoke alarm in the Russian module of the International Space Station...
The smoke alarm in the Russian module of the International Space Station worked

Gleb Parfenenko
Smoke and the smell of burning plastic were detected in the Star module of the International Space Station, but Roscosmos assured that the crew was safe and that the astronauts were being prepared to go into outer space.

The alarm went off when the batteries were automatically recharged early in the morning, Roscosmos said. An atmospheric filter was used to remove possible smoke pollution.

“All systems are functioning normally,” Roscosmos said.

According to astronaut Tom Peske, the smell of smoke has reached the American segment of the station.

This is another incident on the International Space Station. In late August, the company responsible for servicing the Russian segment said that its condition was a cause for concern, and the service life of 80% of systems is coming to an end.

At the beginning of the year, cracks were found in the “Star” module of the Russian segment of the ISS. They were filled in March, after which special equipment was delivered to the station so that the astronauts could check for hidden cracks.

