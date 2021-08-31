Astronauts found cracks on the International Space Station

Russian astronauts have discovered new cracks in one segment of the International Space Station (ISS), according to Reuters.

Surface cracks were found in the Zorya module in some places, Volodymyr Solovyov, chief engineer of the Energia rocket and space corporation, told RIA Novosti.

“This is bad and indicates that the cracks will start to spread over time,” he added, but did not specify whether the cracks were leaking from the air.

Solovyov previously said that most of the ISS equipment is obsolete, and warned of an “avalanche” of damage after 2025.

There have been a series of incidents on the ISS recently.

Software failure and possible lack of human attention brought the station out of control. The engines of the new Nauka module suddenly started a few hours after docking, and the entire station changed course with a crew of seven. Last month, Roscosmos also reported a drop in pressure in the Zvezda module due to an air leak. Astronauts live in it.

Roscosmos has stated that it will participate in the ISS until 2024, and the country is ready to extend the life of the station.