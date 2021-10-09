HomeLifeStyleThe scenery fell and killed the actor during a performance at the...
The scenery fell and killed the actor during a performance at the Bolshoi Theater

The scenery fell and killed the actor during a performance at the Bolshoi Theater
The fallen decor killed the actor during a performance at the Bolshoi Theater during the opera “Sadko”.

Despite the efforts of colleagues and rescuers, the man died.

Police and ambulances work on the territory.

The death of the actor was confirmed at the Bolshoi Theater. “During the performance of ‘Sadko’, our colleague died while changing the scenery,” the theater’s press service said. “The performance was stopped immediately, the audience was asked to leave the hall.” The theater added that “investigators are currently working on the scene to establish all the circumstances of the incident.”

“The administration of the theater provides all necessary assistance to investigators,” the press service said.

Theater actor Yevhen Kulish, born in 1983, has died.

