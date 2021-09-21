Shooting at the Perm University. New information appeared in the Russian media

HomeRUSSIAShooting at the Perm University. New information appeared in the Russian media
Yevhenii Podolskyi

Russian media are correcting previous information about the tragedy in Perm. According to Interfax, 6 people were killed and 24 injured in a shootout that took place on the campus of a local university.

The offender, an eighteen-year-old student, was shot dead during his arrest and is in the hospital. Earlier, Russian media reported that 8 people had died, and Radio Echo of Moscow wrote on its website that the attacker had died in hospital.

At 11.00 local time, the young man stormed the Perm University and began to shoot people. Some people in the school building barricaded themselves in the classrooms, while others fled through the windows.

According to the medical services, people with gunshot wounds suffered the most. The perpetrator is one of the students – Timur Bekmansurov. Radio Echo of Moscow reported that the boy wrote on a social network that he had been planning such an attack for a long time, and made a reservation that he was not associated with any terrorist organization.

