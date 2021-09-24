India: shooting in the courtroom. There are victims

During the trial of one of the gang bosses, there was a shootout between the police and the bandits. Three people, including the defendants, died in court in Delhi and panic erupted in the courtroom, metropolitan police said.

The Delhi Police Commissioner said the perpetrators were two men dressed as lawyers. Their target was the accused. There is a suspicion that the killers belonged to a rival criminal gang.

The policemen present in the courtroom immediately opened fire on the criminals who died on the spot. The head of the gang died a few hours later in the hospital.

Photos taken in court on social media show people hiding behind the seats.

A court official in the Rohini district, where the incident occurred, told Reuters that lawyers must obtain special identification cards that reduce the risk of impersonating them.

Sandliv Nasiar, president of the Delhi Bar Association, announced that lawyers will not work on Saturday as security measures will be reviewed in the courts.