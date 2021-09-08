Russia wants elections in the annexed territories. There is a reaction from the Ukrainian parliament

The Ukrainian parliament called on the international community not to recognize the September elections to the Russian State Duma if they are held in the annexed Crimea and with the participation of residents of Donbass.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine emphasizes that the holding of elections in the annexed by Russia Crimea and the participation of residents of the separatist republics of Donbass, who received Russian passports, are contrary to Ukrainian and international law.

The Council calls on the international community, including organizations and states, to warn the Russian authorities about the holding of elections in Crimea and to prevent the participation of Ukrainian citizens living in Donbas in the elections.

He calls for the fact that in the event of elections in Crimea and with the participation of residents of Donbass, their results are not recognized.

He also calls for the imposition of sanctions against representatives of the Russian government, which attract residents of Ukrainian territories not controlled by Kiev to participate in elections and thereby undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation are scheduled for September 19.