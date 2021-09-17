HomePoliticsRussia has threatened US companies with sanctions for interfering in the election
Russia has threatened US companies with sanctions for interfering in the election

Gleb Parfenenko
Mockava warns Washington and American companies of the need to stop further interference in Russia’s internal affairs and reminds that the country’s patience may end. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova, quoted by RIA Novosti.

Moscow has sent to the United States “irrefutable evidence” of violations of the law by foreign Internet platforms. However, they refused to remove banned content, which appears to be critical of Russia ahead of the country’s election.

“We hope that the US government will take immediate steps to meet our demands. As you know, the patience of the Russian state, which has so far refrained from building barriers to American business in Russia, is not unlimited,” the diplomat said.

Yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that all available data on this issue had been passed to Washington and that the Kremlin was waiting for an explanation.

On Friday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan was invited to a meeting on the issue. At the same time, the United States said that the meeting discussed ways to stabilize bilateral relations.

Voting in the parliamentary elections in Russia will take place from 17 to 19 September. The State Duma will be elected for a five-year term under a mixed system: 225 deputies on party lists and another 225 on single-member constituencies.

