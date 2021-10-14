Media: Biden has no plans to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2

US President Joe Biden will not impose sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. The administration does not consider such options during his presidency.

Politico. writes that the Biden administration plans to impose sanctions, as Congress and Republican Senator Ted Cruz seeks. In particular, Cruz is delaying the approval of seven American ambassadors and thus trying to achieve the introduction of measures against Nord Stream-2.

Politico also notes that the White House contacted the senator, who stressed that the Biden administration was legally empowered to impose sanctions. In response, the White House has made it clear that sanctions will not be imposed during Biden’s presidency.

The United States has previously imposed sanctions on several Nord Stream-2 companies, but not on the operator. Washington believes that more radical measures could worsen relations with Germany.