PoliticsUKRAINEUSA

Gleb Parfenenko
Kyiv should stop seeking sanctions against European companies involved in the Nord Stream-2 project; This opinion was expressed by former US Ambassador to Ukraine Stephen Pifer in a column for the Kyiv Post portal.

The diplomat believes that Ukraine will lose from the launch of the gas pipeline. However, he noted that US President Joe Biden is not ready to risk relations with EU countries and impose sanctions on European companies.

Pifer advised President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky not to insist on the introduction of restrictions against Nord Stream-2.

“Instead, he needs to ask how Washington, working with Berlin, is going to specify the July US-German statement in support of Ukraine, Europe’s energy security and climate goals,” the diplomat wrote.

Project assistance
